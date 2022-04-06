Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face each other again on Thursday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Golden State Warriors will meet with Los Angeles Lakers once again at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 430th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 258 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 171 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 5, 2022, and it ended in a 124-116 win for the Lakers at home in Los Angeles. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LLLWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have been defeated in all of their last five matches (LLLLL).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.633. While the Lakers are placed nine positions below them, in 11th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.392. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 28, 1948, and it ended in a 88-67 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played Thursday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.