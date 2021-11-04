Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face each other on Friday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Golden State Warriors will meet New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on Friday, November 5sp, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 65th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 41 direct duels to this day, while New Orleans Pelicans have celebrated a triumph in 23 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on May 14, 2021, and it ended in a 125-122 win for the Warriors at home at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 4, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been off to a great start to the new NBA season. In the last fixtures, they have one loss and six wins (WWLWW). Meanwhile, New Orleans Pelicans have started terribly, as they have not won a game in their last five matches (LLLLL).

The Warriors are currently sitting in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.857. While the Pelicans are placed 13 positions below them, in 15th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.111.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 8, 2002, and it ended in a 110-104 win for the then-Hornets side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans, to be played on Friday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel