In a thrilling matchup at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz put on a show for the Philippines. His outstanding performance propelled Gilas Pilipinas to a resounding 96-75 victory over China in their final game of the tournament.

Clarkson showcased his scoring prowess by dropping 20 points in just three minutes and 36 seconds during the third quarter. His explosive performance allowed the Philippines to enter the fourth quarter with a commanding lead, which they turned into a win.

Clarkson finished the match with 34 points, also adding a great efficiency considering he shot 11-18 FG and had a stat sheet of 5-10 for three. This fantastic outing was his highest-scoring game since January 14, when he had 38 points against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jordan Clarkson’s 20 Points in Under Four Minutes for the Philippines