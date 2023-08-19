Luka Doncic is the most significant name scheduled to compete at the FIBA World Cup. The dazzling star of the Dallas Mavericks appears as the main player of the tournament, even above everyone on Team USA.

Doncic is gearing up to lead Slovenia to an historic run, something that the talented guard is used to doing since he was younger. His country is preparing with warm-up matches, with Japan being their latest opponent.

Doncic’s playstyle always generates considerable excitement among fans, and this time he showcased his ability with two formidable assists. Slovenia demolished Japan in a great performance, which included these pearls from Luka among other highlights, via @TheMavsBlog.

Video: Luka Doncic’s Impressive Assists with Slovenia