LeBron James could reunite with former teammate Kevin Love on 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could reunite LeBron James with former teammate Kevin Love as they keep their options open for the upcoming NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have certainly had a dream offseason, building a roster that on paper stands as one of the best in history. However, they are not satisfied with just that. The 76ers are reportedly considering LeBron James‘ former teammate Kevin Love as an option, alongside ongoing rumors of a potential Ben Simmons return for the upcoming NBA season.

While the Sixers do not have a roster spot to make further additions at this time, the franchise is reportedly keeping its options open. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the 76ers could be eyeing Kevin Love as a potential option down the line.

“Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, has been in touch with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ front office since James picked Philadelphia, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin reported. “Though the 6-foot-10 Love and James have remained close since teaming up for four seasons with the Cavaliers and even vacationed extensively together this summer, that bond doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a roster spot for the former five-time All-Star by training camp.”

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The Love and LeBron partnership

Love and LeBron have remained close after spending four years together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The duo participated in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship reunion tour this summer.

Kevin Love and LeBron James during a Cleveland Cavaliers match.

LeBron and Love played together in Cleveland from 2014 to 2018, reaching four consecutive Finals together. Their biggest achievement came in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to capture their first title.

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During their four-year run together from 2014 to 2018, Love averaged 17.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Love ultimately played nine seasons in Cleveland from 2014 until he was traded in the middle of the 2022-23 season. Across nine seasons as a Cavalier, Love averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Love’s recent performance

Love averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last NBA season while shooting 39.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range. At 38 years old, he is obviously no longer the All-Star he once was, but he can still stretch the floor and provide valuable veteran leadership in a limited capacity.