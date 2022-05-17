Miami Heat are in their best form in the NBA playoffs right now, they have the only goal of reaching the Finals and winning a title in the post-James era. Check here what he said.

Jimmy Butler is on fire after a hot series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Conference Semifinals. Now the team is focused on what will be the series against the Boston Celtics to define the conference champion.

After four games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Butler's personal stats are in good line with 14.5 PPG, 72.7% free throws, 29.7% FG points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Butler is one of the top players on the team, his production is key for the Miami Heat to win games.

The 76ers’ defense was not a problem for the Miami Heat, they won the series relatively quickly, the team lost two games on the road, in one of those away games Jimmy Butler was the player with the most rebounds with 9.

What did Jimmy Butler say about the Boston Celtics' defense?

Less than a day ago, a well-known Miami media outlet called Five Reasons Sports asked Jimmy Butler if he expected the Celtics to guard him harder, but Butler didn't hesitate to respond quickly: “I don't care, honestly. ”

Video is available at: https://streamable.com/x72w0e

Jimmy was productive in the series against the 76ers, the defense of the rivals was moderate but Butler knew how to get out of that situation to help his team during the semifinals. The Celtics likely have a plan to stop Butler.

