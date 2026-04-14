What happens if Heat win, tie or lose vs Hornets today at Spectrum Center in 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament?

The outcome of the matchup between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament carries immediate postseason consequences, with the loser being eliminated from playoff contention.

This year’s edition continues to follow the league’s established format introduced in 2021 and now a permanent part of the postseason setup, where teams seeded 7 through 10 battle for the final two playoff spots in each conference.

The winner will move on to face the loser of the 7 vs. 8 game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, with the ultimate goal of claiming the eighth seed and earning a first-round series against one of the East’s top teams.

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What happens if Miami Heat beat Charlotte Hornets today?

The Miami Heat would advance to the next stage of the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament, keeping their postseason hopes alive and moving one step away from securing the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat argues a call with referee Mousa Dagher in 2026 (Source: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This game will also have Draft implications. If Miami ends up making the playoffs, it will pick 16th or 17th, depending on the West teams that also advance. If the Heat beat Charlotte but lose the second play-in game, they’ll likely choose 12-14th.

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A win against the Charlotte Hornets means Miami does not clinch a playoff spot immediately, but it eliminates Charlotte from contention and pushes the Heat into a second elimination game against the Magic or Sixers.

According to the official Play-In structure, the winner of Heat-Hornets remains alive in a win-or-go-home pathway where only two victories are required to reach the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. For the Heat, this scenario is crucial:

They stay alive in the postseason race

They earn at least one more chance to qualify

They move closer to a potential first-round series against the No. 1 seed in the East (Detroit Pistons in this bracket projection)

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What happens if Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets tie today?

There is no tie scenario: if the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are level after regulation, the game continues into overtime until a winner is decided. Every game is treated as a single-elimination “Game 7-style” matchup.

According to the official Play-In structure, this 9 vs. 10 matchup is single-elimination—there is no safety net, and no “tie” scenario exists in the NBA format since games are decided through overtime if necessary.

What happens if Miami Heat lose to Charlotte Hornets today?

If Miami lose to the Hornets, their season comes to an immediate end as they are eliminated from the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament and playoff contention.

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The winner advances to face the loser of the 7 vs. 8 game between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers, a do-or-die clash that determines who earns the final No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

A loss would also see the Heat clinch the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with a 4.8% chance of landing a top-four pick in the lottery.