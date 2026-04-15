NBA to reportedly review LaMelo Ball after Bam Adebayo’s injury during Hornets win vs Heat

The Charlotte Hornets eliminated the Miami Heat from the Play-In Tournament, but the fallout continues. According to insider Chris Haynes, the NBA will review the action by LaMelo Ball that led to Bam Adebayo’s injury, which sidelined the Heat star for the remainder of the contest.

With nearly 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Adebayo fell hard on his back and was unable to return. Replays of the incident show Ball grabbing Adebayo’s ankle moments before the fall, an action that may have caused the Heat forward to lose his balance.

The injury forced Adebayo out of the crucial win-or-go-home game after he had recorded six points on perfect 3-3 shooting, along with three rebounds and an assist. Deprived of their star big man, the Heat eventually fell 127-126 in overtime. The Hornets now advance to face the loser of the 76ers vs Magic matchup.

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Spoelstra claims Ball should have been ejected

Immediately following the play, the Heat bench protested vehemently, but officials were unable to review the incident due to a quick Hornets fastbreak. In his post-game press conference, Erik Spoelstra didn’t hold back, stating that Ball should have been ejected for his actions.

“I just, that’s a shame, you know, you should be penalized for that. I don’t think that belongs in the game, you know, tripping guys, you know, shenanigans,” Spoelstra said. “Curtis (Blair) was there. It’s his responsibility to see that. And if it’s not his responsibility, then Zach’s (Zarba) got to see it. Somebody has got to see that… he should have been thrown out of the game”.

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Ball apologizes for the incident

The Hornets star has faced heavy criticism from Heat Nation, as many believe the outcome would have been different had Adebayo remained on the floor. Following the win, Ball addressed the play during his post-game press conference and offered an apology.

“I apologize for that one. I got hit in the head, didn’t really know where I was, but I’m going to check on him and see if he is okay,” Ball said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. It is now a matter of time to see if the NBA’s league office will take disciplinary action against Ball if they determine his conduct was intentional or unnecessarily dangerous.