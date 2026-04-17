What happens if Warriors win, tie or lose vs Suns tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center in 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament?

The stakes couldn’t be clearer as the Golden State Warriors, who arrive with momentum after surviving elimination against the Clippers, travel to face the Phoenix Suns in a do-or-die clash within the NBA Play-In Tournament.

This isn’t just another postseason game—it’s a winner-takes-all battle for the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed, with the victor advancing to the playoffs and the loser seeing their season come to an abrupt end.

With a first-round series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder awaiting the winner, the implications are massive. There are no second chances left, no safety nets, just one game that will determine everything.

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What happens if Warriors beat Suns today?

With a win over the Phoenix Suns, Golden State would officially secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and claim the final playoff spot through the NBA Play-In Tournament. This game is the final stage of the Play-In.

Stephen Curry reacts with Brandin Podziemski #2 after a three-point shot (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By advancing, the Golden State Warriors would earn a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, turning their late-season push into a full playoff run. It would also complete a difficult path for them.

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What happens if Warriors and Suns tie today?

An NBA game cannot end in a tie—if the score is level, it goes to overtime until there is a winner. Unlike some other sports, there are no draws in the NBA, especially in high-stakes games like this one.

If the Warriors and Suns are tied at the end of regulation, they will continue playing additional overtime periods until one team wins. That’s especially important in the Play-In format, where this is a single-elimination game.

There must be a definitive outcome because one team advances to the playoffs and the other is eliminated. So, the reality is simple: the game will keep going until either Golden State or Phoenix secures the victory.

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What happens if Warriors lose to Suns today?

A loss in this matchup ends Golden State’s season immediately. Unlike earlier Play-In rounds where some teams get a second chance, this is the final qualification game for the No. 8 seed, meaning the loser has no path forward.

For the Suns, a win would keep their season alive and send them into the playoffs, while the Warriors would head into the offseason after falling short of postseason qualification. In short, there’s no margin for error.