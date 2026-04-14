What happens if Suns win, tie or lose vs Trail Blazers tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center in 2026 NBA Play-In?

The Phoenix Suns face a season-defining scenario against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Mortgage Matchup Center in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament, where a win keeps them alive in the postseason race.

The Play-In format has turned late-season positioning into a high-pressure sprint, with teams seeded 7 through 10 in each conference battling for the final playoff spots. In this environment, every possession carries weight and momentum.

The outcome will determine whether the Suns continue their push toward a potential Western Conference playoff berth or begin an early offseason after one of the most decisive games of their 2025–26 campaign.

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What happens if Phoenix Suns beat Portland Trail Blazers today?

If the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers, they automatically clinch the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and advance directly to the 2026 NBA Playoffs, where they would face the No. 2 seed, the San Antonio Spurs, in the first round.

Jalen Green of the Suns handles the ball during the first half of an NBA game in 2026 (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A win would also eliminate them from NBA Draft Lottery contention, meaning they would receive a later first-round pick based on their final playoff finish. If they lose, however, they would remain in the Play-In and still have a path.

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According to the official NBA Play-In format, the 7 vs. 8 matchup is a “double-chance” game for the two highest seeds in the Play-In bracket. The winner secures immediate qualification to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

For Phoenix, that means a win ends all Play-In uncertainty in one night. They would also gain extra rest before the playoffs begin on April 18, 2026, giving them time to prepare for a best-of-seven first-round series.

What happens if Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers tie today?

There is no tie in the NBA Play-In Tournament, as games are decided through overtime until a winner is determined. NBA rules do not allow draws in any regular season or postseason game, and the Play-In format reinforces that.

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If the Suns and Trail Blazers are level after four quarters, the game continues into overtime periods until one team wins. This guarantees that one team advances directly to the playoffs while the other is sent to the second-chance elimination round.

What happens if Phoenix Suns lose to Portland Trail Blazers today?

If the Phoenix Suns lose to the Portland Trail Blazers, they are not eliminated immediately but drop into a final elimination game to fight for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Under the NBA Play-In structure, the loser of the 7 vs. 8 matchup gets a second chance by facing the winner of the 9 vs. 10 game. That final matchup determines the No. 8 seed in the conference and the last available playoff berth.

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For Phoenix, that means a loss does not end the season, but it significantly increases pressure. They would need to win one more win-or-go-home game to reach the 2026 NBA Playoffs.