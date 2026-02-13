Who are singing the national anthems before Castrol Rising Stars and NBA HBCU Classic at 2026 NBA All-Star weekend?

Pregame ceremonies often set the emotional tone for the biggest basketball weekend of the year, and the musical moments tied to NBA All-Star Weekend have grown into attractions of their own.

From rising vocal talents to established performers, anthem selections now reflect the league’s broader cultural stage. Both the Castrol Rising Stars and the NBA HBCU Classic blend competition with ceremony.

As anticipation builds inside Intuit Dome and viewers tune in through Peacock, attention turns to the artists chosen to deliver those defining first notes—voices meant to match the scale and symbolism of the occasion.

Rising Stars pregame anthems spotlight emerging voices

Before tip-off of the Rising Stars matchup, the spotlight belongs to a pair of performers representing different musical paths and national identities. Aiden Ross, fresh off a televised breakthrough on The Voice, is set to perform the United States national anthem, marking a big moment early in his career.

Aiden Ross (Source: @nbaallstar and @aidenrossmusic)

He is joined by Toronto-born artist Chxrry, who will deliver the Canadian anthem, reinforcing the international flavor that Rising Stars traditionally celebrates. The game itself is scheduled for a 9 PM ET start, positioning the performances as the ceremonial gateway to Friday night’s on-court action.

HBCU Classic pairs star power with cultural tribute

Later in the evening, the focus shifts to the HBCU Classic. GRAMMY-nominated singer and actress Chlöe Bailey has been selected to perform the U.S. national anthem along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, a song deeply connected to Black heritage and celebration.

The event, presented by AT&T, tips off at 8 PM ET and streams on Peacock, continuing the All-Star tradition of merging basketball, performance, and community recognition. Together, the night’s anthem choices highlight how the league uses its global stage to elevate both emerging talent and meaningful cultural expression.