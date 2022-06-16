Free agency is one of the most exciting moments of the NBA year. Here, we let you know how it works, when it starts, and the best free agents available.

One of the most exciting moments of the NBA year is just around the corner. The NBA's free agency period is an unmatched frenzy of done deals left and right, sometimes clearly breaking the league's tampering policy.

This is the moment when General Managers work around the clock to make their pitches to players and agents. They need to convince him to come on board while also making the numbers work for salary cap purposes.

So, if you're not that into the NBA just yet or have never been interested in this particular period, we've got you covered. In the following paragraphs, we'll let you know how free agency works, when it starts, and the best players available.

How Does NBA Free Agency Work?

Free agency is when players can negotiate a new contract to join another team. Teams make their pitches and players decide among all their suitors. However, there are different types of free agency.

Unrestricted free agents (UFA) can sign with whomever they please. Restricted free agents (RFA) are free to sign with any team, but eventually their former team has the right to match any offer and bring them back.

There are also Team Options (TO) and Player Options (PO). That means that either the player or the team could decide to opt-out of that final year of the contract, thus becoming an unrestricted free agent.

When Does the 2022 NBA Free Agency Begin?

The 2022 NBA free agency period is scheduled to start on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Teams and players will be able to negotiate and agree to new deals starting there, but those deals won't be official until August 6.

NBA Free Agency 2022: Best Players Available

10. Jusuf Nurkic

9. Collin Sexton (RFA)

8. Anfernee Simons (RFA)

7. Miles Bridges (RFA)

6. Jalen Brunson

5. Deandre Ayton (RFA)

4. Zach LaVine

3. James Harden (PO)

2. Bradley Beal (PO)

1. Kyrie Irving (PO)