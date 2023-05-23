The NBA history can’t be told without assigning the Boston Celtics a chapter exclusively for them. They are at the top of the league as the franchise with the most titles, tied with archrivals Los Angeles Lakers both with 17 championships.

Their past includes all-time greats with an impact on the game that goes beyond just Boston. However, teams must continue to perform in the present to not get stuck only in past achievements. That’s what this roster of the Celtics did the last two years.

In the 2021-2022 season they were very close to adding another ring, although they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Now they reached the Eastern Conference Finals again, but the Miami Heat are 3-0 ahead. Unless they make a miraculous return, their drought might extend a bit more.

When was the last time the Boston Celtics won a title?

Their history is mostly dominated why their accomplishments in the beginnings of the league. They won eight championships in a row starting in the 1958-1959 season. A total of eight rings went to Boston in the 1960s decade that saw them as an unbeatable team. However, it’s been a while since a celebration took place in that city.

The last time the Boston Celtics won a championship was in the 2007-2008 season. That team led by a great trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen was the last Celtics’ roster that was able to earn a ring. Those players were near another title two seasons later, but they lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals. In case they beat Miami in an epic fashion, the Denver Nuggets will be their next opponents.

When was the last time the Boston Celtics made it to the NBA Finals?

The last time Boston Celtics got to the NBA Finals was in the 2021-2022 season. Last year Boston had a great run that included sweeping Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, before winning the Game 7 in two consecutive series. They eliminated then-defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and Miami to reach the NBA Finals.

Their 2-1 start was an interesting advantage mainly because they had to play the fourth game at home. They were having a good performance until Steph Curry put the Warriors on his back. Golden State went on to win the last three matchups to secure the title with a 4-2 score.