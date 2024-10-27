Trending topics:
Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors will face Los Angeles Clippers in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

The Golden State Warriors are set to clash with the Los Angeles Clippers in a highly anticipated 2024 NBA regular season matchup. With game times and streaming options readily available here, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action—from tip-off to the final buzzer—in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Golden State Warriors are off to a strong start, boasting a perfect 6-0 preseason and an undefeated 2-0 record to kick off the regular season, showcasing their determination to make a serious run this year. Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors are looking to leave last season’s disappointing playoff miss behind and focus on contending for the championship.

Standing in their way next are the Los Angeles Clippers, who come into the matchup with a 1-1 record, fresh off a big win over the Nuggets. The Clippers aim to bring that momentum as they attempt to hand the Warriors their first loss.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Los Angeles Clippers this Sunday, October 27, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 8:30 PM (ET).

Norman Powell of the LA Clippers – Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

