Minnesota Timberwolves will face Phoenix Suns for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Uncover all the vital information, including the match date, tip-off time, and an array of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The first game between these two rivals was anticipated to be a fiercely contested battle with changing momentum. However, the reality differed greatly. Minnesota asserted clear dominance, securing the initial game with a commanding 120-95 victory on their home.

The Timberwolves showcased their authority, yet they recognize the importance of securing wins on their home court. Nonetheless, the upcoming game won’t be a walk in the park, as the Phoenix Suns are determined to prevent the series from slipping to a 2-0 deficit against them.

When will the Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns will be played this Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.