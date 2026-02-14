Former Super Bowl champion with Bucs makes major admission about Tua Tagovailoa’s situation with Dolphins

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest storylines the NFL has in the near future is what might happen with Tua Tagovailoa heading into the next season. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has faced recurring issues, although many — including a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion — believe that thanks to him, the team showed a different side.

Keyshawn Johnson knows what it’s like to be at the pinnacle of this league, having hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Bucs, which gives his words considerable weight when sharing his opinion. In this case, the former wide receiver recognizes that Tagovailoa’s story is far from over.

“The guy, if he can stay healthy, and he finds the right coach in the right system, is Tua,” Johnson said on The Schultz Report. “Because he’s done it at a high level at Alabama. I’ve seen the Miami Dolphins winning when he’s healthy. And I’ve seen the Miami Dolphins without him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And that tells me if he got the right coach in the right situation that understands the player, you can work miracles with him. I don’t need him to carry the team. I just need him to drive the bus and not sideswipe cars. And if he can do that, he’s a guy I think in the right situation, he gets out to places you’re trying to go.”

Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

What’s next for Tua Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa’s future with the Dolphins has reached a critical crossroads as of early 2026, with all signs pointing toward an inevitable departure following a disappointing 2025 season that saw him benched in Week 15. Although he signed a massive four-year, $212.4 million extension in 2024, the new leadership under GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley appears ready to move on, even if it means incurring a historic financial hit.

Advertisement

see also Tua Tagovailoa gets clear message from Dolphins about his QB job in Miami for 2026

Tua is owed a fully guaranteed $54 million in 2026, making a trade difficult unless Miami “eats” a significant portion of his salary to attract a suitor. If no trade partner emerges due to his high price tag and recent performance, the Dolphins are expected to designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which would result in a record-breaking $99.2 million in dead cap money spread over the next two seasons.

Advertisement

While Tua has expressed that a “fresh start” would be positive, the reality of a Super Bowl run in South Beach seems to have evaporated, as the organization has publicly committed to adding “competition” to the quarterback room and is actively scouting prospects for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.