Shedeur Sanders gets positive update from Browns as the NFL Draft approaches

The Cleveland Browns are a very intriguing team coming into next year, especially on the quarterback spot. Now, Shedeur Sanders got a positive report into what his spot might be despite the NFL Draft being two months away.

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Browns are “close to set” on defense and are expected to “go heavy on offense” in the 2026 NFL Draft. So, that might put Sanders’ spot in jeopardy. However, according to Wolfe, the Browns won’t take a QB with either of the two first-rounders they have.

The Browns apparently believe that Todd Monken’s scheme could allow Shedeur Sanders to “use his play-making ability” more effectively. So, the new head coach might be eager to give Sanders a chance to shine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s also great news for another QB on the roster

Deshaun Watson is scheduled to be back next year after an Achilles tear and multiple following injuries. Per Wolfe’s report, the Browns also “believe” Deshaun Watson will be ready to compete with Sanders for the QB1 slot.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Watson’s last season playing football was 2024, where he played seven games and went 1-6. Watson completed 63.4% for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He went from an NFL superstar to a quarterback with no certainty on his future.

Advertisement

see also NY Giants news: Shedeur Sanders’ Browns could snatch coach from John Harbaugh’s staff

Any Browns QB is in danger of losing its job

Whether it’s Sanders, Watson, or even Dillon Gabriel will be all in the eye of the storm. No QB has its job secured, so it will be a full-blown battle during the preseason. Hence, the Browns have no starting quarterback defined right now.

Advertisement