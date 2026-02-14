Trending topics:
Former NY Mets infielder admits he was hurt by Pete Alonso’s departure

For a former Dominican Mets infielder who never even shared a clubhouse with him, seeing Pete Alonso leave the New York Mets would have been a tough blow.

By Richard Tovar

Pete Alonso in the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.
The New York Mets have made several adjustments ahead of the 2026 season, and one of the biggest was letting Pete Alonso walk. They were unable to convince him to return, something that hit former MLB infielder Jose Reyes hard, as he recently admitted in an interview.

Reyes spoke candidly on SNY: “That broke my heart because I wanted Pete to be here,” the former infielder said, adding that he had a feeling Alonso would not return once his contract with the Mets, a team he spent seven long years with, came to an end.

Reyes also appeared to send a message to the organization in his remarks: “We have to be happy with what we have,” suggesting that despite Alonso’s departure, the team must move forward and find the right replacement at first base.

Reyes never played with Alonso

That’s correct, Reyes and Alonso never shared a clubhouse. Reyes’ second stint with the Mets ended in 2018, while Alonso debuted in 2019. Still, it’s clear the former Dominican infielder remains closely connected to the franchise, where he spent 12 of his 16 MLB seasons.

Reyes was not the only one to address Alonso’s departure. Francisco Lindor shared a brief but meaningful message on social media, and former Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo also reflected on what it was like playing alongside Alonso.

Lindor reposted the Mets’ official “Thank You” graphic for Alonso on Instagram with the simple but poignant caption: “Much love.” Before Alonso’s final departure, Nimmo told reporters, “Obviously, I love Pete. I’ve been with him for a long time… I think he should take his time and make the best decision for himself.”

