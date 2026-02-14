Patriots hold on to key coach who was crucial for Drake Maye’s improvement in 2025

Trending topics:
Coming off a defeat in Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots are already preparing for the 2026 NFL season, and they have locked in a key coach who was crucial to Drake Maye’s improvement in 2025.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (NFL 2025)
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesDrake Maye of the New England Patriots (NFL 2025)

A major reason the New England Patriots reached Super Bowl LX was the breakout performance of Drake Maye. Following his impressive 2025 campaign, several members of the coaching staff drew interest from other teams. However, the Patriots have managed to retain one key figure who played a crucial role in the quarterback’s development.

After a challenging rookie season in 2024, Maye made significant strides in 2025. He led New England to Super Bowl LX and, despite the loss, gave fans reason to believe the franchise may have finally found Tom Brady’s long-term successor.

The Patriots recognize the importance of maintaining that upward trajectory. As a result, they ensured continuity by keeping quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, who was instrumental in Maye’s growth and transformation into a more polished and confident starter.

Which team was interested in Ashton Grant?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Las Vegas Raiders expressed interest in interviewing Ashton Grant for their vacant offensive coordinator position. However, the Patriots blocked the request, as they are determined to retain him for at least another season.

Grant currently serves as the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach and is widely viewed as a key factor behind Drake Maye’s significant improvement in 2025. It was his first year in the role after joining the organization alongside head coach Mike Vrabel.

Prior to Grant’s arrival, Maye worked with T.C. McCartney under former head coach Jerod Mayo. During the 2024 season, Maye finished with a 3–9 record and a 55.2 QBR. In 2025, his performance took a major leap, leading New England to a 14–3 record and a Super Bowl appearance, while posting a 77.1 QBR in the regular season.

