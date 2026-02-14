NY Mets’ Steve Cohen gets candid about losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz in free agency

The New York Mets underwent significant roster changes this offseason, parting ways with several cornerstone players who had defined the franchise in recent years. Among the most notable departures were Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz, two longtime contributors whose exits marked the end of an era in Queens.

Owner Steve Cohen acknowledged that the transition was emotional, both for fans and for him personally. While the Mets made competitive offers to retain their stars, financial limits and player preferences ultimately shaped the outcome of free agency.

In an interview with Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose, Cohen addressed both situations candidly — admitting that Alonso’s departure was easier to process than Díaz’s unexpected move to Los Angeles.

Cohen on Pete Alonso’s exit

Cohen explained that the Mets were unwilling to extend to five years in negotiations with Alonso. The slugger ultimately secured a five-year, $155 million deal from the Baltimore Orioles — an offer Cohen described as “great.”

Pete Alonso with the Mets congratulates pitcher Edwin Díaz after finishing out a game. Calvin Hernandez/Getty Images

Given the organization’s internal valuation, the Mets chose not to match that length of commitment, signaling a strategic shift in long-term roster construction.

Díaz’s decision caught Mets by surprise

The situation with Edwin Díaz unfolded differently. The All-Star closer agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite what Cohen characterized as a strong offer from New York.

“I did find that one perplexing,” Cohen said. “I’m not sure exactly how Edwin arrived at that decision. Obviously it’s a personal decision on his part and I thought we made a pretty respectable bid.”

Emotional shift, competitive expectations

Beyond the business side, Cohen admitted the departures carried personal weight. Many of the exiting players — including Alonso and Díaz — were part of the roster when Cohen first took ownership of the team.

“I felt it too, by the way,” Cohen said. “The players that left were the players that I started with in my ownership, Day 1. And so I had developed pretty close relationships with some of these players. From a personal standpoint, I really felt it.”

However, the roster overhaul has also brought renewed optimism. The Mets added several playoff-tested players this winter, including Bo Bichette, reshaping both the clubhouse and on-field identity.

“I’m excited by this team,” Cohen said. “It’s different than the team we had last year, but a lot of these players that we got are playoff tested. Gamers. They performed in high pressure situations. I expect this team to be a playoff team.”