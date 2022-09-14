The USA Basketball team for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing also known as the "Redeem Team" had a mission. As the upcoming documentary will talk about it, find out who were the members of that team.

The USA Basketball team for the 2008 Olympics had a mission upon themselves, that's why they were later called the "Redeem Team". This nickname wasn't given at random, it was because in the 2004 Olympics, the USA team failed to clinch the gold medal.

As many can recall, the USA basketball team fell short to the Argentine basketball team in the semifinals. In fact, the USA team clinched the bronze medal in that Olympics tournament, after they beat the Lithuanian basketball team for it.

In fact, that particular team didn't have a good performance as that generation came out sixth place in the 2002 FIBA World Championship, and then clinched the 2003 FIBA Americas title in other to qualify to the Olympics. That's why the 2008 Olympics team was called the "Redeem Team".

Which NBA players were part of the Reedem Team for the 2008 Olympics?

First off, the USA basketball team's head coach for the 2008 Olympics was Michael Krzyzewski, also known as "Coach K". He was responsible for recruiting Kobe Bryant for the USA basketball team. In fact, Kobe was one of the two oldest players in the USA basketball roster, alongside Jason Kidd, the current Dallas Mavericks head coach.

Also, the former Miami Heat players Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade were recruited for this team as they were two promising rising stars in the National Basketball Association. As well as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Deron Williams.

The rest of the team was completed by former Utah Jazz forward Carlos Boozer, Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Redd. As seen in the trailer, at leas LeBron, Wade, and Carmelo will feature as the main interviewees.