Can the Dolphins still make the 2025 postseason after win vs Saints? NFL playoff picture updated

The Miami Dolphins took care of business at home. Hosting the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium, the Phins barely held on to a 21-17 lead. Now, many wonder if Miami can still make the NFL Playoffs.

There are several games the Dolphins would like to have back in the 2025 NFL campaign. However, they made sure their home game against the tanking Saints wasn’t one of them. After defeating the franchise from The Big Easy, Miami improved to 5-7 on the season, staying alive in the playoff hunt.

Though mathematically still in the race, the odds aren’t on Miami’s side. According to NFL.com, after beating the Saints, the Dolphins have just a 1% probability of actually making the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

What do the Dolphins need to make the Playoffs?

Shortly put: an even bigger ‘Miami Miracle’. In order to clinch a playoff ticket, the Dolphins must first win out their five remaining games in the 2025 NFL season. According to Tankathon, Miami’s remaining opponents make up for the 14th toughest strength of schedule. The Phins’ next five games will include three matchups against potential division winners.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

Not only does Miami need to go 5-0 over the home stretch of the NFL season, it must get some help from other teams in the league. The Dolphins need their AFC East rivals, the Patriots and Bills, to drop games in order to cut down the deficit behind them. Needless to say, the outlook is not looking promising for the Dolphins. For the time being, they are just glad to be able to live another day.

Which teams are currently in the playoffs?

With the Dolphins refusing to go away, there are 15 teams still in contention to make the playoffs out of the AFC. However, there are only seven spots up for grabs.

As it stands, the New England Patriots (10-2) own the number one seed in the AFC. The Denver Broncos are next in line with a 9-2 mark and first place in the AFC West.

After their win over the Tennessee Titans (eliminated) and the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars climbed to the top spot in the AFC South and the third seed. The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently leading the jam-packed AFC North with a 6-5 mark. In the Wild Card spots sit the Indianapolis Colts (8-4), Los Angeles Chargers (7-4), and Buffalo Bills (7-4).

