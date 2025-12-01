Is Jaxson Dart playing today for NY Giants vs Patriots on MNF in NFL Week 13?

Despite a turbulent NFL season, the New York Giants are determined to finish on the most respectable note possible. That’s why Jaxson Dart and the rest of the squad are looking to make a statement in Foxborough and snap the New England Patriots’ streak on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

After missing the last few games, with Jameis Winston taking over, Dart will finally be back in the lineup at Gillette Stadium tonight. “Mike Kafka confirms Jaxson Dart will start MNF vs. Patriots,” the Giants announced via X.

The rookie has flashed real potential whenever he’s had the chance to take the field with the rest of the squad. In fact, he’s impressed enough to force the coaching staff to send none other than Russell Wilson to the bench — a player from whom much more was expected this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Dart was sidelined

The New York Giants rookie quarterback missed the team’s last two games because he was in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He sustained the concussion during the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears after taking a hit.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Due to the strict protocol, which requires medical clearance by an independent neurological consultant, he was ruled out for the subsequent games against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

see also NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart sends clear message ahead of Monday Night Football against Patriots

Dart’s numbers at the helm of the Giants’ offense

Jaxson Dart has posted solid numbers this season, accumulating 1,417 passing yards. He has demonstrated efficiency in the red zone with 10 passing touchdowns while maintaining good ball security with only 3 interceptions. This performance has resulted in a strong 65.5 QBR, indicating a high level of overall effectiveness in his starts.