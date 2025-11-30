Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers fans finally chant ‘Fire Mike Tomlin’ in epic video at Pittsburgh during game against Bills

Steelers fans shouted 'Fire Mike Tomlin' after a terrible performance against the Buffalo Bills.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Fans in Pittsburgh finally had enough of Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. During another disastrous performance at home against the Buffalo Bills, the chants of “Fire Mike Tomlin?” appeared for the first time at Acrisure Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t at one hundred percent due to his left wrist injury, Mason Rudolph threw an interception on his few passes as a backup, and the defense collapsed again in the second half.

Josh Allen and James Cook tore apart the NFL’s highest-paid defense, bringing back memories of what happened in last season’s playoffs when the Baltimore Ravens crushed them in the Wild Card round.

Will Pittsburgh Steelers fire Mike Tomlin after this season?

Mike Tomlin has a contract through 2027, but a losing season and missing the playoffs could trigger a drastic decision. Fans already seem fed up, although the final decision rests with owner Art Rooney II.

