Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were dominated by the Buffalo Bills in a 26-7 crushing loss at home in Week 13. Hundreds of fans shouted in the stadium for Art Rooney II to fire the head coach, and this was Tomlin’s response to the situation.

“I know how restless and frustrated I was. So, I assume they were in the same state that we were in. I share their frustration tonight. We didn’t do enough and that’s just the reality of it.”

Josh Allen and James Cook tore through the Steelers’ defense, especially in the running game, while on offense, Aaron Rodgers was ineffective, and Mason Rudolph threw a costly interception when called upon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin?

The Steelers are not going to fire Mike Tomlin since he is under contract through 2027. However, pressure from the fan base could be a key factor for Art Rooney II to start demanding results after more than eight years without a playoff win.

The other possibility is that Tomlin could start getting tired of the environment in Pittsburgh and voluntarily choose to leave the team. Many suggest that it might be something similar to what happened with Andy Reid when he left the Eagles to later build a dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

However, the Rooney family has a hallmark of not firing head coaches. Since 1969, only three people have held the position: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin. Breaking that trend would be historic.