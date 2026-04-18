Why aren’t Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves playing tonight for Lakers vs Rockets in Game 1 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will not play in Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets due to injuries that have ruled them out indefinitely. Both players suffered setbacks late in the regular season.

Their absence represents a massive blow for the Lakers, who will be without their two leading scorers to open the series. Doncic is dealing with a hamstring strain, while Reaves is recovering from an oblique injury.

They both sustained injuries in early April during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their combined production this season made them the backbone of LA’ offense, and their unavailability dramatically alters the team’s outlook.

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When are Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves expected to return?

Point guard Luka Doncic and shooting guard Austin Reaves are currently out indefinitely, with no confirmed return date for the start of the NBA series and uncertain availability for the rest of the first round.

Austin Reaves celebrates his basket and LA Clippers foul with Luka Doncic in 2025 (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

According to reports, Doncic is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, while Reaves is recovering from an oblique injury. Initial timelines suggest he could miss 4 to 6 weeks, while Doncic’s recovery remains more uncertain.

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There is still a possibility that one or both players could return later in the series if it extends to Games 5, 6, or 7, but that scenario depends entirely on recovery progress. For now, the Lakers are preparing to move forward without them.

Can the Lakers still win without Doncic and Reaves?

Yes, but the Lakers face a significantly tougher challenge without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as they lose their two primary offensive engines. Their absence forces a complete tactical shift.

Together, Doncic and Reaves accounted for a massive portion of the Lakers’ scoring and playmaking production this season, combining for elite numbers that anchored the team’s offensive identity.

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That said, Los Angeles still has veteran leadership and playoff experience, particularly through players like LeBron James, who is expected to take on an even larger role.

However, analysts widely view the Houston Rockets as favorites in the series largely because of these injuries, given their physicality, depth, and defensive consistency, according to the New York Post.

Who will replace Dončić and Reaves in the Los Angeles Lakers lineup?

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, the popular franchise led by head coach JJ Redick is expected to rely on a committee approach rather than a direct replacement. The Lakers’ rotation will shift toward a more collective identity.

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Los Angeles will lean heavily on LeBron James as the primary offensive engine, while players like Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura are set to take on expanded scoring and playmaking roles.

Beyond the offensive adjustments, depth will also play a key role. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia are projected to see increased minutes, especially to provide defensive intensity and versatility against the Houston Rockets.