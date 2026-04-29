Is Austin Reaves playing tonight? Lakers host Rockets in Game 5 looking for next round

Austin Reaves is officially listed as questionable for Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, with his status expected to be a game-time decision. He has been sidelined due to a Grade 2 oblique strain.

Recent reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania indicate he is trending toward a potential return after progressing through on-court workouts without setbacks, suggesting that fans could soon see him back on the court.

JJ Redick‘s team and medical staff have taken a cautious approach throughout his recovery, easing him back into basketball activities rather than rushing him into action during the first four games of the series.

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When did Austin Reaves get injured?

Austin Reaves suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain on April 2, 2026, during a regular-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury occurred in the first half after he experienced discomfort in his left side.

Austin Reaves react during the game against the Houston Rockets on April 24, 2026 (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

After undergoing an MRI, the team confirmed the diagnosis and ruled him out indefinitely, with initial reports indicating a recovery timeline of approximately 4–6 weeks, according to ESPN.

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How long has Austin Reaves been out?

Austin Reaves has been sidelined for several weeks, with his absence stretching since early April due to the oblique injury. Medical reports estimated a recovery window of 4 to 6 weeks, placing his return around late April or early May.

During this period, the guard has missed both the end of the regular season and multiple playoff games, with his status fluctuating between “out” and “questionable” as he progressed through on-court recovery work.

Is Austin Reaves the only injured player on the team?

No — Austin Reaves is not the only injury concern for the Lakers. The team has also been dealing with other key absences, most notably Luka Doncic, who has been sidelined with a hamstring strain during the same stretch of the postseason.

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These combined injuries have significantly impacted Los Angeles’ rotation, forcing head coach JJ Redick to rely more heavily on role players and adjust offensive responsibilities across the lineup.

How has Austin Reaves’ absence affected the Lakers?

Austin Reaves’ absence has significantly impacted the Los Angeles Lakers’ offensive structure, reducing their secondary scoring, playmaking and late-game creation behind LeBron James.

According to ESPN and recent game breakdowns, they had struggled at times to generate consistent half-court offense without Reaves’ ability to handle the ball, attack closeouts and create advantages for teammates.

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His absence has also forced increased responsibility on role players, which has led to stretches of inconsistency in spacing and shot quality during the series against the Houston Rockets.

Without him, the team has had fewer lineup options and less flexibility in guarding opposing guards, which has made rotations more predictable in key playoff moments.