Miami Heat began the 2023 NBA Finals with a loss, so far they are 0-1 after losing Game 1 on the road. Denver Nuggets are favorites to win at home.

But this series still has a lot going for it and the Miami Heat have one of the best rosters of the season, chances are they can win at least one game on the road.

Miami Heat do not have available Tyler Herro, one of the key players during the regular season, but unfortunately he broke his hand during the playoffs.

Why isn’t Caleb Martin playing the Nuggets in Game 2?

Caleb Martin was ruled out for Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets due to illness, the source of the information is NBA on TNT’s Jared Greenberg, he also revealed that Kevin Love will replace Martin.

Martin has been playing for the Miami Heat since 2021, although his pro career began in 2019 playing for the Charlotte Hornets, his brother Cody Martin plays for Charlotte.