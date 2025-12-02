Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing today, December 2, for the Spurs vs Grizzlies?

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the Frost Bank Center for regular season NBA action, but they will once again be without franchise star Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama has been ruled out for this matchup as he continues to recover from a left calf muscle injury that he sustained following a defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 14th.

Since the time of his injury, the 2023 NBA Draft’s first overall pick has missed seven consecutive games, representing a major loss for the team. Despite his absence, the Spurs have navigated the games successfully, securing five victories and suffering only two defeats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is no doubt that when Wembanyama is healthy, the Spurs elevate their game to the next level. The French star is currently averaging 26.2 points (team leader), 12.9 rebounds (league leader), 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks (league leader) per game, while shooting 50.2% from the floor.

Victor Wembanyama in action against the Lakers. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Spurs dealing with key absences

In addition to Wembanyama, San Antonio cannot count on the 2025 Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, who suffered a left hip flexor strain in the 123-120 victory against the Kings, and had been out for six straight games.

Advertisement

see also The NBA’s all-time postseason veterans: Who played the most playoff games?

However, according to Spurs insider Michael Wright, coach Mitch Johnson provided positive injury updates on both players. “The updates have been great in terms of they are progressing,” Johnson noted. “They’re on the court, they are doing well. They’re doing really well”.

Advertisement

“I hope they continue to ramp up and then how do you feel tomorrow and continue that process that we always do. But, hopefully, those guys are going to be getting a little bit more alive and continuing to progress. They’re doing very well,” he added. While he did not give an exact return date for either player, his comments suggest their comebacks could be close.