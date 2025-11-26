What happens if Spurs lose or win against Trail Blazers in 2025 NBA Cup today, Nov. 26?

The NBA Cup represents a unique opportunity for franchises to capture a distinct title amidst the regular season, simultaneously honing their strategies for future challenges. In this scenario, the San Antonio Spurs are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers, vying to keep their tournament ambitions alive.

The two teams find themselves in divergent circumstances in the regular season; the Spurs boast an 11-5 record, while the Trail Blazers lag at 8-10. Despite this apparent disparity in performance, the NBA Cup often presents a different competitive intensity, given the significance of the tournament.

Currently, the Trail Blazers lead the standings in Group C with a 2-1 record, whereas the Spurs hold a 1-1 record. Their advancement into the next round hinges on the outcomes of this crucial NBA Cup fixture.

In light of these circumstances, Spurs fans are eagerly speculating on the potential outcomes of this pivotal game against the Trail Blazers. Both teams share a fervent desire to advance and contend for the title this season.

What happens if the Spurs lose against the Trail Blazers?

If the San Antonio Spurs fall to the Portland Trail Blazers, they must hope for either the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, or the Phoenix Suns to suffer a defeat in their matchups.

In the event of a loss to Portland, the Spurs face elimination under the following circumstances:

SAS loss + MIN win SAS loss + PHX win SAS loss + LAL win + MEM win

What happens if the Spurs win against the Trail Blazers?

Conversely, a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers keeps the Spurs’ hopes of advancing alive. Furthermore, they could eliminate Portland if one of the following scenarios unfolds:

POR loss + HOU win POR loss + MIN win POR loss + PHX win POR loss + LAL win + MEM win

