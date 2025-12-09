NBA Rumors: Eastern Conference team reportedly shows interest in Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been the face of the Memphis Grizzlies since his NBA debut in the 2019-20 season. Now, given the team’s current situation, he finds himself at the center of trade rumors, and reports indicate that an Eastern Conference team has inquired about him for the remainder of the season.

According to Jake L. Fisher of The Stein Line, the Miami Heat have expressed interest in Morant. “Miami was already emerging as a surprising buyer in this trade market even before this week’s Giannis headlines. League sources say that the Heat, for example, have had internal discussions about Memphis’ Ja Morant and how Miami’s infrastructure could benefit him,” Fisher reported regarding Morant and the Heat.

This isn’t surprising, as the Heat have been linked to other rumors about players potentially joining their roster for the remainder of the season. They are eager to return to the pinnacle of the NBA and, with players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, they are determined to win the title.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are navigating a different scenario within their roster, as their start to the regular season has been less than ideal. With an 11-13 record, Memphis is striving to stay competitive with other franchises that are eyeing the NBA title this season.

Grizzlies’ complicated situation if Morant leaves

One of the main challenges facing the Grizzlies in the league is injuries, and Morant himself is coping with one. This is why he was unable to play against the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend, during which the team secured a much-needed victory to maintain its hopes in the standings.

Joining Morant on the injury list are Javon Small, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, and Scottie Pippen Jr., contributing to the team’s struggles in recent matchups, but they seemed to have another face too.

With this outlook, the Grizzlies are approaching the remainder of the season, awaiting Morant’s decision and updates on the other injured players. Meanwhile, the fanbase anticipates the development of this situation, hoping to see their team competing for significant accomplishments this season.

