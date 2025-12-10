Most blocks in an NBA season: Players who hold the record

Some defensive feats in NBA history refuse to fade, especially those seasons when rim protectors shaped the pace of play almost by themselves. Long before today’s spacing-heavy era, one campaign in particular set a standard that still looms.
The milestone came in the mid-1980s, during a stretch when interior battles were relentless and shot-blocking wasn’t just a highlight but a nightly deterrent. The record set then has survived rule changes, stylistic shifts and generations of dominant big men.
A few have come close—iconic specialists from the late ’80s and early ’90s, as well as modern-era anchors—but the gap remains striking. The durability of that mark serves as a reminder of how rare it is to command a season through pure shot denial.
Who holds the record for most blocks in a season?
One season towers over all others when it comes to shot-blocking dominance. Mark Eaton — during the 1984–85 campaign with Utah Jazz — established the all-time benchmark for blocks in a regular season. That year, he compiled the highest total ever recorded.
Mark Eaton #53 of the Utah Jazz in 1988. (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
His feat was more than a statistical fluke. He averaged a staggering number of blocks per game across all 82 games, anchoring the paint and reshaping how offenses approached the rim.
His consistency transformed what might have been just a highlight reel into a sustained defensive force. Decades on, no player has matched that exact combination of volume and sustained impact.
While modern defenders still register impressive block totals, changes in pace, shot selection, and league style make his record stand apart — a defensive milestone that continues to challenge and define what “dominant rim protection” means.
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Blocks
|Mark Eaton
|Utah Jazz
|1984-85
|456
|Manute Bol
|Washington Bullets
|1985-86
|397
|Elmore Smith
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1973-74
|393
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|Houston Rockets
|1989-90
|376
|Mark Eaton
|Utah Jazz
|1985-86
|369
|Mark Eaton
|Utah Jazz
|1983-84
|351
|Manute Bol
|Golden State Warriors
|1983-84
|345
|Tree Rollins
|Atlanta Hawks
|1982-83
|343
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|Houston Rockets
|1992-93
|342
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1975-76
|338
|Dikembe Mutombo
|Denver Nuggets
|1993-94
|336
|Dikembe Mutombo
|Denver Nuggets
|1995-96
|332
|Patrick Ewing
|New York Knicks
|1989-90
|327
|Dikembe Mutombo
|Denver Nuggets
|1994-95
|321
|Mark Eaton
|Utah Jazz
|1986-87
|321
|David Robinson
|San Antonio Spurs
|1990-91
|320
|David Robinson
|San Antonio Spurs
|1989-90
|319
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1978-79
|316
|Mark Eaton
|Utah Jazz
|1988-89
|315
|Theo Ratliff
|TOT
|2003-04
|307
|David Robinson
|San Antonio Spurs
|1991-92
|305
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|Houston Rockets
|1991-92
|304
|Mark Eaton
|Utah Jazz
|1987-88
|304
|Manute Bol
|Washington Bullets
|1986-87
|302
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|Houston Rockets
|1993-94
|297