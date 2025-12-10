Most blocks in an NBA season: Players who hold the record

Some defensive feats in NBA history refuse to fade, especially those seasons when rim protectors shaped the pace of play almost by themselves. Long before today’s spacing-heavy era, one campaign in particular set a standard that still looms.

The milestone came in the mid-1980s, during a stretch when interior battles were relentless and shot-blocking wasn’t just a highlight but a nightly deterrent. The record set then has survived rule changes, stylistic shifts and generations of dominant big men.

A few have come close—iconic specialists from the late ’80s and early ’90s, as well as modern-era anchors—but the gap remains striking. The durability of that mark serves as a reminder of how rare it is to command a season through pure shot denial.

Who holds the record for most blocks in a season?

One season towers over all others when it comes to shot-blocking dominance. Mark Eaton — during the 1984–85 campaign with Utah Jazz — established the all-time benchmark for blocks in a regular season. That year, he compiled the highest total ever recorded.

Mark Eaton #53 of the Utah Jazz in 1988. (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

His feat was more than a statistical fluke. He averaged a staggering number of blocks per game across all 82 games, anchoring the paint and reshaping how offenses approached the rim.

His consistency transformed what might have been just a highlight reel into a sustained defensive force. Decades on, no player has matched that exact combination of volume and sustained impact.

While modern defenders still register impressive block totals, changes in pace, shot selection, and league style make his record stand apart — a defensive milestone that continues to challenge and define what “dominant rim protection” means.

Player Team Season Blocks Mark Eaton Utah Jazz 1984-85 456 Manute Bol Washington Bullets 1985-86 397 Elmore Smith Los Angeles Lakers 1973-74 393 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1989-90 376 Mark Eaton Utah Jazz 1985-86 369 Mark Eaton Utah Jazz 1983-84 351 Manute Bol Golden State Warriors 1983-84 345 Tree Rollins Atlanta Hawks 1982-83 343 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1992-93 342 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers 1975-76 338 Dikembe Mutombo Denver Nuggets 1993-94 336 Dikembe Mutombo Denver Nuggets 1995-96 332 Patrick Ewing New York Knicks 1989-90 327 Dikembe Mutombo Denver Nuggets 1994-95 321 Mark Eaton Utah Jazz 1986-87 321 David Robinson San Antonio Spurs 1990-91 320 David Robinson San Antonio Spurs 1989-90 319 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers 1978-79 316 Mark Eaton Utah Jazz 1988-89 315 Theo Ratliff TOT 2003-04 307 David Robinson San Antonio Spurs 1991-92 305 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1991-92 304 Mark Eaton Utah Jazz 1987-88 304 Manute Bol Washington Bullets 1986-87 302 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1993-94 297 (Source: Statmuse)

