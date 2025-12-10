Trending topics:
NBA

Most blocks in an NBA season: Players who hold the record

The chase for the most blocks in an NBA season has produced defenders whose timing and presence still echo through league history, turning record-setting nights into lasting milestones.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Mark Eaton #53 of the Utah Jazz stands on the court during an NBA game in 1989.
© Tim DeFrisco/Getty ImagesMark Eaton #53 of the Utah Jazz stands on the court during an NBA game in 1989.

Some defensive feats in NBA history refuse to fade, especially those seasons when rim protectors shaped the pace of play almost by themselves. Long before today’s spacing-heavy era, one campaign in particular set a standard that still looms.

The milestone came in the mid-1980s, during a stretch when interior battles were relentless and shot-blocking wasn’t just a highlight but a nightly deterrent. The record set then has survived rule changes, stylistic shifts and generations of dominant big men.

A few have come close—iconic specialists from the late ’80s and early ’90s, as well as modern-era anchors—but the gap remains striking. The durability of that mark serves as a reminder of how rare it is to command a season through pure shot denial.

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most blocks in a season?

One season towers over all others when it comes to shot-blocking dominance. Mark Eaton — during the 1984–85 campaign with Utah Jazz — established the all-time benchmark for blocks in a regular season. That year, he compiled the highest total ever recorded.

Mark Eaton #53 of the Utah Jazz in 1988. (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Mark Eaton #53 of the Utah Jazz in 1988. (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His feat was more than a statistical fluke. He averaged a staggering number of blocks per game across all 82 games, anchoring the paint and reshaping how offenses approached the rim.

His consistency transformed what might have been just a highlight reel into a sustained defensive force. Decades on, no player has matched that exact combination of volume and sustained impact.

Advertisement

While modern defenders still register impressive block totals, changes in pace, shot selection, and league style make his record stand apart — a defensive milestone that continues to challenge and define what “dominant rim protection” means.

PlayerTeamSeasonBlocks
Mark EatonUtah Jazz1984-85456
Manute BolWashington Bullets1985-86397
Elmore SmithLos Angeles Lakers1973-74393
Hakeem OlajuwonHouston Rockets1989-90376
Mark EatonUtah Jazz1985-86369
Mark EatonUtah Jazz1983-84351
Manute BolGolden State Warriors1983-84345
Tree RollinsAtlanta Hawks1982-83343
Hakeem OlajuwonHouston Rockets1992-93342
Kareem Abdul-JabbarLos Angeles Lakers1975-76338
Dikembe MutomboDenver Nuggets1993-94336
Dikembe MutomboDenver Nuggets1995-96332
Patrick EwingNew York Knicks1989-90327
Dikembe MutomboDenver Nuggets1994-95321
Mark EatonUtah Jazz1986-87321
David RobinsonSan Antonio Spurs1990-91320
David RobinsonSan Antonio Spurs1989-90319
Kareem Abdul-JabbarLos Angeles Lakers1978-79316
Mark EatonUtah Jazz1988-89315
Theo RatliffTOT2003-04307
David RobinsonSan Antonio Spurs1991-92305
Hakeem OlajuwonHouston Rockets1991-92304
Mark EatonUtah Jazz1987-88304
Manute BolWashington Bullets1986-87302
Hakeem OlajuwonHouston Rockets1993-94297
(Source: Statmuse)
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
    ALSO READ
    Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City?
    Soccer

    Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City?

    Berube, Leafs confirm troubling news on Matthews teammate after controversial hit
    NHL

    Berube, Leafs confirm troubling news on Matthews teammate after controversial hit

    Pete Alonso signs with Baltimore: Orioles’ depth chart updated for 2026 MLB season
    MLB

    Pete Alonso signs with Baltimore: Orioles’ depth chart updated for 2026 MLB season

    Pete Alonso’s Orioles contract: How much will he make in Baltimore compared to previous NY Mets deal?
    MLB

    Pete Alonso’s Orioles contract: How much will he make in Baltimore compared to previous NY Mets deal?

    Better Collective Logo