Why isn’t Anthony Davis making his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday against the Sixers?

This past weekend, the NBA was stunned by the unexpected trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, with Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic as the main figures in the deal. AD, who had been the Lakers’ standout player this season, now faces a new challenge with the Mavericks. Yet, he will not be ready to suit up for the team just yet, meaning he will miss Tuesday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Davis is still recovering from an abdominal muscle strain sustained exactly one week ago, coincidentally during a game against the 76ers when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. On that occasion, the 31-year-old was limited to just 10 minutes on the court before being forced to leave due to the injury.

Last Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced via their official social media accounts that Davis would return to California immediately to begin his rehabilitation process. He was expected to be re-evaluated in about a week, and that timeline has now come to an end with no positive updates on his condition.

Anthony Davis is not ready yet to make his debut with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks’ injury report

On Tuesday morning, the NBA injury report was released, and Anthony Davis was listed among the Mavericks players who are ruled out for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. As stated in the Lakers’ announcement last week, Davis’ absence is attributed to an “abdominal muscle strain.”

Looking ahead, all eyes are now on the Mavericks’ next game, scheduled for Thursday night at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. With a few more days of recovery and the excitement surrounding the trade behind him, Davis may be ready to make his official debut with Dallas in that contest.

Dallas Mavericks’ additional injury concerns

Anthony Davis is not the only player on the Dallas Mavericks roster who will miss Tuesday’s game against the 76ers due to injury. Center Dereck Lively II is also sidelined with a right ankle stress fracture, an injury that will keep him out for at least three more weeks. Additionally, forward Dwight Powell has been ruled out due to a right hip strain.

On a more positive note, Max Christie has been listed as “available” and could see his first minutes with the Mavericks. The shooting guard was another key figure in the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and now has the opportunity to make his debut with his new team.