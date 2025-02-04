The history between Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers was already written as Rob Pelinka decided to bet on a different approach on Lakers’ project that ended in the departure of Davis and the arrival of Luka Doncic from Dallas Maverics. Despite his trading, many fans remember Davis’ incredible contribution to the Lakers’ 17th NBA Championship. Rob Pelinka, referred to this fact in a forceful way.

“There’s no player that played as a big of role to our 17th championship than Anthony Davis, who is also a person of incredible high character. Those three guys (Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie) are Lakers for life,” stated Rob Pelinka on press conference.

Rob Pelinka emphasized Anthony Davis‘ significance in the Lakers’ recent success, recognizing him as the backbone of the team alongside LeBron James. This 2024-25 season, Davis had emerged as the clear offensive leader, averaging 25.7 points per game while maintaining his defensive dominance. His versatility made him an indispensable force for the Lakers.

Despite Davis’ impact, Pelinka made a bold move for the future, trading him for Luka Doncic. At just 25 years old, Doncic is already an elite scorer, averaging 28.1 points per game, even in a season that is not considered his best. His arrival gives the Lakers a dynamic offensive weapon, but the challenge now falls on head coach JJ Redick. He must craft a system that seamlessly integrates Doncic with LeBron James and Austin Reaves while maintaining defensive stability.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Sacramento Kings.

Luka Doncic shares surprising comments after joining the Lakers

After his arrival to the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic admitted he initially envisioned spending his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks, emphasizing the importance of loyalty. “I thought I was gonna stay my whole career there. Loyalty is a big word for me.” Despite that, Luka Doncic expressed excitement about his new chapter in Los Angeles: “I got the ocean here. I get to play for the Lakers. Not many get to say that.”

While his time in Dallas defined the early part of his career, Doncic always believed a move to the Lakers was inevitable. “At some point, I always knew this was going to happen.” Now, Doncic has an unique opportunity to share the court with LeBron James while carving out his own legacy with one of the NBA’s most storied franchises.