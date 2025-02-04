Finally, after hours of speculation following the bombshell trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the star guard addressed the media in his introductory press conference. Speaking for the first time as a Laker, Doncic shared his initial reaction to the shocking move from the Dallas Mavericks and reflected on the whirlwind hours after learning about the trade.

The press conference kicked off with a few questions directed at Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka regarding the blockbuster trade. Pelinka emphasized the significance of acquiring one of the top three players in the world and expressed his excitement once the deal was finalized.

After Pelinka’s remarks, Luka Doncic addressed the media, sharing his thoughts on joining the Lakers. He described the move as “a new journey” and reflected on his emotions upon learning he was headed to Los Angeles.

“The first day was really difficult. I didn’t expect that to happen. That day felt like a month to me,” Doncic told reporters. His words made it clear that the move caught him off guard. The Slovenian star had previously expressed his desire to bring a championship to Dallas, making the abrupt departure even more emotional.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to a press conference alongside Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at UCLA Health Training Center on February 04, 2025 in El Segundo, California.

Doncic responds to criticism over conditioning

As the Lakers anticipate the arrival of the former Mavericks star, Pelinka clarified when he is expected to make his debut with the team. While recovering from a calf injury, Pelinka emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with the medical staff, who will determine if he is fit to play at full strength.

However, questions about his conditioning have surfaced, as he has not played since December of last year. Addressing the speculation, Doncic dismissed concerns about his fitness. “It’s a motive… I know it’s not true, but it’s a motive,” Doncic said.

With a smile on his face and excitement about this new journey, as he called it, the Slovenian star is preparing to compete at the highest level. Now, he’s set to play alongside one of the NBA’s all-time greats: LeBron James. That, he admits, is extra motivation. ‘He’s my idol,’ Doncic remarked.

Pelinka’s appreciation for those involved in the trade

Before the press conference began, Pelinka expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped facilitate the trade. He also took a moment to acknowledge the three players sent to the Mavericks in the deal.

“I want to thank Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie, and Anthony Davis for their incredible contributions to this organization,“ Pelinka said. “No player played a bigger role in our 17th championship than Anthony Davis, who is not only an elite talent but also a person of exceptional character.”