Controversial play in the playoffs, a Pelicans player was ejected after a hard play against a rival player in what was considered an unnecessary play where things almost got out of control.

The New Orleans Pelicans lost game three against the Phoenix Suns in a tough 111-114 home loss, before that loss the Pelicans won a game on the road against the Suns and went home happy until Jaxson Hayes was ejected for a significant portion of the game.

Jaxson Hayes is a young 21-year-old player, he was drafted by the Hawks and then traded to the Pelicans in 2019. Since then Hayes has become a fundamental piece of the Pelicans bench.

This season is the best for Hayes with an average of 9.3 points per game, almost two points higher than his previous two seasons with the Pelicans and very close to his college average of 10 PPG. But Hayes made a mistake that could cost the Pelicans dearly in the future series against the Suns.

Why was Jaxson Hayes ejected?

Jaxson Hayes was ejected after getting a flagrant 2 against a Phoenix Suns player, Jae Crowder in what was dominated as a cheap shot. TV announcers called Hayes' action on Crowder unnecessary, but Hayes will be back for the next game against the Suns.

Who is the father of Jaxson Hayes?

His father is Jonathan Hayes, he worked as a TE's coach with the Cincinnati Bengals and was head coach and general manager of the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL. Jaxson's father is 59 years old and played football as a tight end with the Chiefs and Steelers.

