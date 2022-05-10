Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant was listed as doubtful for the remainder of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. As the team has reported, they expect him to make a full recovery as soon as possible.

Ja Morant was taken out of Game 3 in San Francisco with 6:19 minutes remaining in the match after Jordan Poole grabbed at his knee on a play. The Warriors guard said was simply an effort to strip the ball. After an MRI and further evaluation he was out for the 101-98 loss for the Grizzlies on Monday. He has been the offensive leader of his team the entire season with most points and rebounds.

Ja Morant had been averaging 38 points, 6 rebounds with 8 assists per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs series against the Golden State Warriors. Without Morant on the court, Memphis had 20 wins and 5 losses in the 2022 NBA regular season. The team managed by Taylor Jenkins is young, talented and mentally tough. However, to win 3 straight games to the Warriors is almost an impossible task without their star.

The Grizzlies are 3-1 down, so they will have to win to still be alive in this Second Round Playoffs series. Otherwise, the Warriors will advance to the Western Conference Finals. Game 5 will be held at the FedExForum in Memphis on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM (ET).

This is why won't Ja Morant play for the Grizzlies against the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs

Ja Morant limped off the court in the middle of Saturday's Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs series. The Grizzlies' offensive game-plan is based all on him. The recently named Most Improved Player of the Year was out for Monday's Game 4 due to a knee injury. The Grizzlies lost 101-98 to the Golden State Warriors, now the Grizzlies are in elimination jeopardy heading into Game 5 in Memphis.

According to a medical update posted on the Memphis Grizzlies' Twitter account: "Morant underwent an MRI and subsquent evaluations has revealed a bone bruis in his right knee. Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make full recovery."