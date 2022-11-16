Baker Mayfield is finally returning as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback. Unfortunately, he is doing it at the worst time possible and it might be a very bad move for his hopes this year.

The 2022 season is definitely not treating the Panthers very well. After they traded for Baker Mayfield, the team thought it was the piece they needed to succeed, but he has not been able to prove anything.

But now, Mayfield has one last chance to show what he is capable of. Unfortunately, the Panthers gave him the opportunity to earn his job back in the worst time possible for the quarterback.

Why is it the worst time possible for Baker Mayfield's return?

Baker Mayfield is set to be Panthers' starting quarterback for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. He is returning from an injury, but he wants to prove that he is in good shape to recover his job.

After P.J. Walker got injured, the Panthers decided to give Baker Mayfield the opportunity to play again as starting quarterback. Even though this would mean a strike of joy for the quarterback, it might be the opposite.

In Week 11, the Carolina Panters will face the Baltimore Ravens, a well known rival for Baker Mayfield. When he was playing for the Browns, he faced the AFC North eight times and had a 3-5 record.

Of course Mayfield wants to play, but this test is probably the toughest he has had this season. He doesn't only have to win the game, but he must perform at a top level if he wants to convince the Panthers to give him the starting job again.