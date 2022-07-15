Training camp will be crucial for those teams who have yet to decide who will take the reins this year. Besides the Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold battle, here we’ll take a look at other quarterback competitions ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Football fans still have to wait for the most anticipated moment of the year. The 2022 NFL season kick-off is still a few months away from us, but most teams have already made big decisions with anticipation.

Training camp is drawing nearer, which is why many quarterbacks – except Jimmy Garoppolo – already know at least where they’ll be playing when the new campaign gets underway.

However, not all teams can tell who will be under center in Week 1. Though they are not much, there are still some intriguing quarterback situations around the league ahead of training camp.

4. Panthers: Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold

One may think that the Panthers wouldn’t have traded for Baker Mayfield if they didn’t want him to be QB1, but it seems that he’ll have to earn the job in the upcoming weeks. “The reason why we added Baker was to make the group better as a whole,” general manager Scott Fitterer said.

Therefore, Sam Darnold may still have a chance to fight for the position despite his disappointing performances in the 2021 season. Carolina also has rookie quarterback Matt Corral in its depth chart, but the third-round pick will probably have to wait. The expectation is that Mayfield will eventually have the upper hand, but only time will tell.

3. Falcons: Marcus Mariota vs. Desmond Ridder

For the first time in more than 14 years, the Falcons don’t know who will be their starting quarterback in Week 1. With Matt Ryan gone, Atlanta have a big decision to make and training camp could be crucial.

While Marcus Mariota has the advantage of having NFL experience as well as knowing head coach Arthur Smith’s from their days together in Tennessee, and therefore seems favorite, it’s still uncertain whether he will start in Week 1. Desmond Ridder runs a bit from behind, but the rookie will have training camp to challenge for the job.

2. Steelers: Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett

Another team to watch in the next few weeks will be the Steelers, who enter their first season in nearly two decades without Ben Roethlisberger. Who will take over for Big Ben is the big question in Pittsburgh.

For Mitchell Trubisky, it’s a great opportunity to get his career back on track, and for the Steelers to have an experienced signal-caller at the helm. However, there’s a reason why they used their first round pick in Kenny Pickett. His lack of NFL experience could be a factor, but we can’t rule him out yet.

1. Seahawks: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock

In the wake of Russell Wilson’s departure, the Seahawks may have the most intriguing quarterback situation in the NFL. In this case, training camp will definitely determine who will be at the helm when the 2022 season kicks off. Pete Carroll hinted that Geno Smith may have a little advantage for his time in Seattle, but Drew Lock can still win the job regardless.

Smith has been in the league for longer, but he has only started five times in the last six years. Lock, on the other hand, is younger but has an 8-13 record as starter. This will be a battle to watch in training camp, although the Seahawks could also make a move for Garoppolo once he’s healthy.