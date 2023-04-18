Once the Carolina Panthers announce the 1st-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, it will be the turn of the Houston Texans. They hold the No. 2 position, and now the odds of who they might possibly choose have taken a massive and unexpected change.

Once the 2022 season ended, the Texans got to know their fate. They were close to securing the first-overall pick, but the Chicago Bears had a worse record to put themselves in that spot and then traded it with the Panthers.

Once Carolina picks, it will be turn of the Texans. There are a lot of doubts on who will they choose, but now the odds have changed and they may reveal the player who will be part of the AFC South squad this year.

Texans' No. 2 overall pick may not be what the odds used to say

As of today, it is completely uncertain what will the Texans do at No. 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. It is known that they need a quarterback, but the team's front office has not decided their next move.

Fans think a quarterback is what they really need. It seems like Bryce Young will be selected by the Panthers, but there are other great prospects they could choose like C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

However, the odds have changed a week before the draft. On Sunday, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. (Edge) were tied with a +170 at Caesars Sportsbook. The current odds put a +150 on the Texans choosing the defesive player, while the quarterback has a +260.

On Tuesday morning, the oddsmakers had Will Levis as the most likely pick by the Texans, but now Anderson Jr. seems to be the favorite. The linebacker is the best defensive player in this class, but Houston must consider its needs to make the perfect selection.