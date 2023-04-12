The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and the Houston Texans will select after the Carolina Panthers. However, the AFC South squad has lowered its expectations of who will be arrive, taking the pressure off their soon-to-be 2nd-overall pick.

The Houston Texans have a very important decision to make on April 27th. The AFC South squad holds the 2nd-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they don't really have high expectations for the player who will be selected.

The 2023 NFL Draft order is here. This year there will only be 31 picks in the first round due to the tampering violations by the Miami Dolphins, changing the usual 32 selections.

As of today, the Houston Texans have the 2nd-overall pick, but it is uncertain what they'll do with it. DeMeco Ryans, the team's head coach, has shared his thoughts on what to expect for the player they'll select.

Texans don't expect their 2nd-overall pick to save the franchise

The Houston Texans have suffered a lot lately. The team has not found the best players to improve their roster and compete in the best way possible.

While it's unlikely that they'll trade away their 2nd-overall pick, the team hasn't yet decided whether to pick a quarterback or shake up the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting someone for a different position.

On Tuesday, DeMeco Ryans addressed the matter, stating that while he didn't confirm whether they'll add a quarterback, he knows that whoever arrives won't have any pressure to save the franchise.

"It's exciting for us to have the No. 2 pick, but also at the same time, there is no pressure where a young man is picked," he said. "I think it's unfair to ask a guy just because you're picked No. 2 overall, you have to come in and you're the face of our franchise and you're the leader. That's unfair to the guy. I'm not going to put that type of weight on the shoulders of whoever that is that we pick. That's not what we're anticipating. That's not what we're expecting them to do.

"We're expecting them to come in, be a great teammate, work hard, be deliberate in what you're doing and have a mindset to get better each and every day. That's the mindset, no matter if it's pick two or the last pick of the draft. Really doesn't matter when you get picked. Leaders, those guys will grow based on our team. Each team is different. We have leaders in our locker room already, so I'm not asking a guy to come in and be this savior for our team. We're asking him to come in and put his head down and just work."