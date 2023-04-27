The time has come for college prospects to know their fate. The 2023 NFL Draft is here, but why do the San Francisco 49ers not have a first-round pick this year?

Teams are prepared for what's going to be an exciting 2023 NFL Draft, but not all of them. This year, the San Francisco 49ers don't have a first-round pick and here's the reason why.

Kansas City is ready to host the 2023 NFL Draft. Hundreds of college prospects are waiting to hear their names, hoping to be selected within the first 31 picks of the first round.

Why do the 49ers not have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

This year's first round of the NFL Draft will be different. The Miami Dolphins committed a huge mistake, so the first day of activities will only have 31 picks instead of the usual 32.

In the NFL Draft order of those 31 selections, there are teams who hold more than one pick, while others have none. The San Francisco 49ers are one of those, but why?

The 49ers had the 29th selection in this year's draft. However, their place has been traded not once, not twice, but three times overall! As of today, the New Orleans Saints have that pick.

Back in 2021, San Francisco traded their 2023 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in order to choose Trey Lance that year. They gave away other selections, but this was the one that started a ripple efect.

As said before, this spot has seen several changes. Miami traded it to the Denver Broncos in November for Bradley Chubb. Then, the AFC West team gave it to the New Orleans Saints in order to acquire HC Sean Payton.

