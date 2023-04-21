As of today, the New England Patriots hold the 14th-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the AFC East squad is interested in a top prospect like Will Levis, but willl they trade up to get him?

2023 NFL Draft: Will the Patriots trade up to pick Will Levis? Here's what we know so far

It seems like the New England Patriots still don't know which quarterback to use in the 2023 NFL campaign. According to reports, they are interested in a top prospect of the draft like Will Levis, but they must trade up in order to select him.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Patriots and the situation with their quarterbacks. As of today, it seems like the battle will be between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but another player could enter the race.

The 2023 NFL Draft order is set, but it is expected that several teams make changes to get a better position. The Patriots are reportedly interested in Will Levis, but it is unlikely that they could pick him with the 14th-overall selection. Time to trade up?

Patriots show interest in Will Levis, will they trade up to pick him?

This NFL Draft class has huge talent, especially of quarterbacks, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are the top prospects, who are expected to go within the first eight picks.

As of today, the Patriots hold the 14th position in the draft. It is unlikely that they could pick one those names with that pick, so they must trade up in order to land one.

The team has Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as quarterbacks, but the Patriots made a move recently that could change this. New England hosted Will Levis for an interview, which could mean they want to see he's worthy of a big trade up.