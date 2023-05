The full 2023 NFL schedule has finally been released, and we finally know which will be the prime-time games of the year. Check them out here.

The moment we've been waiting for is here. The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, and football fans finally got to know what the fixtures of their favorite teams look like. That means we also know which will be the prime-time games of the year.

Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football are always the most anticipated fixtures of the week, but this season will also include games on special dates such as Black Friday, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and and a triple-header on Thanksgiving.

Needless to say, we will find a number of mouth-watering games here. Now, let's prepare to mark these dates on our calendars because, let's be honest, we don't want to miss them for anything in the world.

What are the prime-time games of the 2023 NFL season?

Thursday Night Football

Week 2 (09/14): Vikings @ Eagles - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 3 (09/21): Giants @ 49ers - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 4 (09/28): Lions @ Packers - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 5 (10/05): Bears @ Commanders - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 6 (10/12): Broncos @ Chiefs - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 7 (10/19): Jaguars @ Saints - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 8 (10/26): Buccaneers @ Bills - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 9 (11/02): Titans @ Steelers - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 10 (11/09): Panthers @ Bears - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 11 (11/16): Bengals @ Ravens - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 12 (11/24): Dolphins @ Jets - 3:00 PM (ET) - Black Friday

Week 13 (11/30): Seahawks @ Cowboys - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 14 (12/07): Patriots @ Steelers - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 15 (12/14): Chargers @ Raiders - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 16 (12/21): Saints @ Rams - 8:15 PM (ET)

Week 17 (12/28): Jets @ Browns - 8:15 PM (ET)

Sunday Night Football

Week 1 (09/10): Cowboys @ Giants - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 2 (09/17): Dolphins @ Patriots - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 3 (09/24): Steelers @ Raiders - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 4 (10/01): Chiefs @ Jets - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 5 (10/08): Cowboys @ 49ers - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 6 (10/15): Giants @ Bills - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 7 (10/22): Dolphins @ Eagles - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 8 (10/29): Bears @ Chargers - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 9 (11/05): Bills @ Bengals - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 10 (11/12): Jets @ Raiders - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 11 (11/19): Vikings @ Broncos - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 12 (11/23): 49ers @ Seahawks - 8:20 PM (ET) - Thanksgiving

Week 12 (11/26): Ravens @ Chargers - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 13 (12/03): Chiefs @ Packers - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 14 (12/10): Eagles @ Cowboys - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 15 (12/17): Ravens @ Jaguars - 8:20 PM (ET)

Week 16 (12/23): Bengals @ Steelers - 4:30 PM (ET)

Week 17 (12/31): Packers @ Vikings - 8:20 PM (ET) - New Year's Eve

Monday Night Football