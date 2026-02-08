2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: What was the first song Bad Bunny performed?

The 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium brought Bad Bunny to one of the world’s largest stages. Fans and critics alike were eager to see how the Puerto Rican superstar would open his performance and set the tone for a high-energy spectacle.

Halftime shows have long been cultural events, where the opening song can immediately capture attention and spark conversation. For artists, that first choice can define the pace and energy of the entire set.

Once the performance began, his opening song immediately made waves. Fans flooded social media with reactions, memes and clips, highlighting how the first moments of his set set the tone for one of the most talked-about halftime shows in recent memory.

What was Bad Bunny’s first song at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny kicked off his historic Super Bowl LX halftime performance with “Titi Me Preguntó“, launching a set that immediately pulled millions into his world of Latin trap, reggaeton and global pop rhythms.

The choice of opener was telling: the track set the tone for a show designed to celebrate both his biggest hits and his cultural breadth. The song is from the album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”.

Before the performance, many observers had pointed to songs like “Tití Me Preguntó” as a probable starter — a crowd‑pleasing anthem from Un Verano Sin Ti that blends catchy hooks with infectious beats.

From high‑tempo tracks to rhythmic transitions, the opener became a defining moment, signaling a halftime show that aimed to make viewers dance as much as it showcased musical identity.