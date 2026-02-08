Has Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show before?

Bad Bunny’s rise from Puerto Rico to global superstardom has been meteoric, with his music dominating charts and stages alike. As the 2026 Super Bowl LX approaches, fans are curious how his presence intersects with one of the biggest live performances in sports.

The halftime show has become a cultural touchstone, blending music, spectacle and broadcast precision into a few electrifying minutes. For Latin music fans and mainstream audiences, the question of whether he has ever graced this stage adds another layer to the anticipation.

Every Super Bowl halftime show carries its own history. While some artists have cemented their legacy through multiple appearances, others arrive for a singular, career-defining moment, leaving audiences and critics eager to see how the night will unfold.

Did Bad Bunny perform at a previous Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Yes, but not as the headliner. Bad Bunny previously appeared on the Super Bowl stage as a special guest during the 2020 halftime show led by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Shakira and Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

In that performance, he joined in for parts of tracks like “I Like It” and “Chantaje”, bringing his distinctive energy to one of the most talked‑about halftime sets in recent years. That moment marked a notable early intersection between him and the NFL’s live event, foreshadowing his later connection to the spectacle.

While he wasn’t the spotlight act in 2020, his guest appearance positioned him as part of a memorable celebration of Latin music on one of the world’s largest stages. Now, for Super Bowl LX in 2026, he is poised to make history in a new way: this time as the headline performer for the halftime show.

His return to the Super Bowl stage carries extra weight because it represents not just another performance, but the first time he leads the show and the first time a mainly Spanish‑language set will occupy that central slot.