The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, scheduled for Thursday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Despite the offensive power they have, Kyle Shanahan may be without Brandon Aiyuk in the lineup.

Aiyuk’s availability is still uncertain, as he sustained a shoulder injury during the 49ers’ victory against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. The Niners released their final injury report ahead of the Giants match, listing the wide receiver as questionable. His status appears to be a true game-time decision considering the little time they had to rest him.

Aiyuk had a blazing start to the season, recording eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns in week 1 against the Steelers. However, his production dipped in week 2 with just three catches for 43 yards due to the injury. Cornerback Ambry Thomas is the other 49ers player who received this designation because he is dealing with a knee injury.

GM John Lynch Discusses Aiyuk’s Status

General manager John Lynch expressed during an interview with “Murph and Mac” show on KNBR that Aiyuk is putting in considerable effort to be available for Thursday. “Brandon is working really hard. He’s a warrior. I know he’s a guy who doesn’t want to miss a game. We clearly won’t put him out there if it’s not in his best interest, but I think that situation is very fluid.”

Aiyuk did not participate in practice on Monday, but he was upgraded to limited in the reports coming out on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s important to note that the 49ers have been conducting walkthroughs instead of full practices, so these status updates are approximations made by teams.

“I think, with Brandon, with these Thursday night games, they’re a quick turnaround. He clearly got something irritated in his chest/shoulder area. He’s working really hard to try to get ready. And with these Thursday night games, you take it all the way down there. You don’t have to make your inactives until Thursday.”

How Old Is Brandon Aiyuk?

Brandon Aiyuk is 25 years old.