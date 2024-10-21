In Week 7, Brandon Aiyuk sustained an injury while facing the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the San Francisco 49ers are bracing for the worst regarding the health of their star wide receiver.

The 2024 NFL season has not been kind to the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 7, the NFC West team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, with Brandon Aiyuk suffering a tough injury, leading the club to fear the worst outcome.

Prior to the start of the 2024 campaign, the 49ers were expected to dominate the NFC West. Unfortunately, the team has lost several key players, which has directly impacted their performance this season.

Now, San Francisco braces for more bad news. In Week 7, Brandon Aiyuk, their star wide receiver, sustained a serious knee injury. The player couldn’t return to the game, and the team is now preparing for potentially devastating news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: 49ers may lose Brandon Aiyuk for the remainder of the 2024 season

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard this year. Through just seven weeks, San Francisco has lost several players, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel,and George Kittle.

see also NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on dirty throat punch from 49ers DL

While the 49ers were able to recover Deebo Samuel and George Kittle quickly, Christian McCaffrey has missed all of the season so far. Now, the offense may take another blow with the potential long-term loss of Aiyuk.

Advertisement

In Week 7, the 49ers faced the Chiefs at home. Shortly before halftime, Brandon Aiyuk caught a pass from Brock Purdy but was sandwiched between Chamarri Conner and Trent McDuffie.

Advertisement

The star wide receiver fell to the ground and was immediately attended to by medical staff. He limped off the field, and the 49ers later ruled him out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers is hit by Trent McDuffie #22 and Chamarri Conner #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Monday, Kyle Shanahan delivered grim news. The coach said the team believes Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL, which would end his 2024 season. The player will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Brandon Aiyuk’s contract with the 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, worth $120 million. This deal includes a $23 million signing bonus and guarantees $76 million overall.

see also NFL News: Chiefs' DC make shocking admission about 49ers QB Brock Purdy

The contract also includes multiple bonuses, such as a per-game roster bonus and workout bonuses. Aiyuk’s contract runs through 2028, with an option for the 49ers to release him in 2027 while carrying a significant dead cap hit if they do so.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the 49ers make it to the NFC Championship game this year? Will the 49ers make it to the NFC Championship game this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE