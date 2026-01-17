Why are Nick Bosa and Fred Warner not playing today for 49ers vs Seahawks in NFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers have incredibly survived a season full of injuries, and in an extraordinary effort, head coach Kyle Shanahan kept the team afloat and has them in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Last week, very few expected them to eliminate the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. In fact, during that game, they suffered another heavy blow, losing tight end George Kittle to an Achilles injury.

However, Brock Purdy is still on track to reach the Super Bowl and now faces a huge challenge visiting the Seattle Seahawks. Another chapter in the great NFC West rivalry, in which, as has been the case all year, the 49ers will be without several stars.

Why is Fred Warner not playing today for 49ers against Seahawks in 2026 NFL playoffs?

Fred Warner is not playing today for the 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks because the linebacker has not recovered from his ankle injury. Although he practiced several times during the week, he is still not at 100 percent. While there is a slim chance he could return if San Francisco clinch a ticket to the NFC Championship Game, the most realistic outlook is that Warner may be available for the Super Bowl.

Why is Nick Bosa not playing today for 49ers vs Seahawks in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Nick Bosa is not playing today with the 49ers against the Seahawks because he suffered an ACL injury in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. Since then, the star defensive player has been officially out for the rest of the season.

