Why are Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa not playing today for 49ers vs Eagles in Wild Card of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers will make their debut in the 2026 NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately for the NFC West club, they will face their Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without Brandon Aiyuk and Nick Bosa. Why are both stars unavailable?

A month ago, the 49ers placed Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list. The team cited a knee issue for the wide receiver, and the move officially ended his participation for the remainder of the season.

As for Nick Bosa, he suffered a torn ACL four months ago and underwent surgery to repair it. The injury immediately sidelined him for the entire 2025 NFL season, though he is expected to be ready for the 2026 campaign.

The 49ers appear done with Brandon Aiyuk

The relationship between the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk now appears to be completely fractured. According to reports, placing him on the reserve list sent a clear message that the organization may be ready to move on from the wide receiver.

Aiyuk originally suffered a torn ACL during the 2024 NFL season. While he returned in 2025, NFL Media reported that he was not in the best mindset during his comeback and remained distant throughout his rehabilitation process.

Rumors suggest this situation was the final breaking point for San Francisco. Ahead of the 2026 offseason, the 49ers are reportedly preparing to part ways with Aiyuk. Trading him is viewed as the primary option, though releasing him has not been ruled out.

Will Nick Bosa return with the 49ers in 2026?

At the beginning of the 2025 NFL season, Nick Bosa suffered one of the most devastating injuries a football player can face. He tore his ACL and immediately underwent surgery, with his recovery timeline pointing toward the 2026 preseason.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL Media, Bosa is expected to return to the 49ers in 2026. He still has three years remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2023, and San Francisco is hopeful their star pass rusher will be ready for the start of the upcoming season.

